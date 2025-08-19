Rumor: Jeff Grubb “Confident” There’s A Sony Event Next Month – Probably A State Of Play

A State of Play would be a nice event to announce that their games are coming to Xbox and Nintendo.

It’s time to anticipate another Sony PlayStation presentation again.

Jeff Grubb said this in the latest episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings:

I’ll point out I’ve heard, and this one like I feel comfortable saying, you can go write headlines about this if you want. They’re planning a State of Play, or maybe a showcase, but probably a State of Play, for the end of September, or before the end of September. So we’re gonna hear, we’re going to get updates from Sony here pretty soon.

What Were Sony’s Most Recent Events Before This?

Last month, Sucker Punch Productions presented a 19-minute State of Play dedicated to Ghost of Yōtei.

Before that, they had a one-hour State of Play at the start of June, the biggest month for video game announcements. Sony showed multiple third-party games coming to PlayStation 5.

Sony revealed one big first-party game at the event: Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. This game is licensed with Marvel and is being developed by Arc System Works.

Will Sony Have A PlayStation Showcase?

As Grubb implies, we can never say never on a PlayStation Showcase. But if we set reasonable expectations, the odds are against it.

The last PlayStation Showcase goes all the way back in 2023. They featured most of Sony’s first-party games that have released or are still in development. This includes:

Marathon

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Concord

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

FairGame$

Helldivers 2

Phantom Blade Zero

Sony uses the PlayStation Showcase branding for presentations that will have a lot of first-party games. And from what we know, Sony is not likely to have a similar number of first-party games to announce right now.

The Search For A PlayStation Showcase

Sony is challenged by a situation that also affected Rockstar Games, Nintendo, and all the other AAA game developers. Making AAA games today requires so much work that it takes five to six years. Games that are in production now may have to be planned for the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

But on top of that, Sony made a huge mistake that they are still paying for. They made plans to have 12 live service games by 2025. Since that time, 7 of those games were cancelled in production, one was cancelled after releasing, and only one has been an unqualified success.

What This Next Event Could Reveal

That one successful game, Helldivers 2, is set to come to Xbox Series X|S. Sony chose to bring the game to their competitor’s console.

It’s possible that Sony will spotlight Helldivers 2 for Xbox on this event. It’s also possible that Sony will reveal their plans to be a third-party publisher on Xbox, and possibly Nintendo, on this event as well.

And Sony may decide that such an event would be big enough to make it a PlayStation Showcase. We realize not all of their fans will like that. So we’ll see if this event pushes through and what Sony will show us.