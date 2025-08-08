Nintendo and Best Buy Are Hosting a GameTruck Event

Nintendo is well known for pairing each console release with one breakout title to help the console reach new heights. The same is true of the Nintendo Switch 2, despite the physical similarities between the Switch 2 and its predecessor. Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart World are dramatically different, even if it may not immediately seem so. Nintendo seems to be aware of this as they’re offering North American fans a chance to try out the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World at unique Best Buy events all over the country.

As shared by Nintendo over on their news page. Best Buy and Nintendo are teaming up to offer would-be purchasers the chance to try before they buy. This is nothing new mind you, many of our readers will remember the various Gameboy stands that could be found the world over offering fans the chance to test drive new games. It’s great to see that legacy continue even if it’s evolving into temporary GameTrucks

If you’d like to attend, check out the list of locations below:

9th of August

• California

• Connecticut

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• North Carolina

• Oklahoma

• Virginia

• Wisconsin

10th of August

• Michigan

• Oklahoma

16th of August

• Florida

• Indiana

If you’d like to see the physical addresses of each Best Buy event, they can be found Nintendo’s website here. Mario Kart World costs $79.99, not to mention the price of the Nintendo Switch 2… So this is a cheap way to check out the game before you spend a sizable chunk of money. Nintendo recently announced revised pricing for the Switch 2, if you’d like to find out more click here.