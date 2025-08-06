RedOctane Games Officially Announces Its Return

For ages, we saw rhythm games thrive. Especially the breakout hit that was Guitar Hero. It was a party game that everyone was playing as they lived out their fantasy of being a rock star. That led to other spin-off installments and even competitor games. Then we saw titles pop up like DJ Hero, which presented a completely different experience while keeping up with the rhythm-based gameplay.

Unfortunately, things died down. Fans started to turn away from the games despite some players still being heavily into the gameplay experience. We’ve seen those series go dormant, but that might be changing soon. It looks like RedOctane, the studio that helped bring Guitar Hero on the map, is making its own comeback.

RedOctane Games Officially Unveiled

There was some big news today as we found out that RedOctane Games was formed. This is a new studio that was founded by some veteran developers, along with newcomers to the game development, creators, and community leaders from the global rhythm gaming scene. In a press release that went out today, it was noted that Simon Ebejer will be heading up the studio. Simon previously held the production director position for several Guitar Hero games.

However, that’s not the only veteran making a return. We know that Charles and Kai Huang are joining the advisory board. These two brothers were the original founders of Guitar Hero when it first hit the scene in 2005.

We know that the developers are interested in bringing back rhythm-based games, but they don’t have anything to unveil officially just yet. All we know is that we should see something officially announced later this year. So until then it’s going to be a guessing game as to what kind of game they’ll bring back, though we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a Guitar Hero spiritual successor.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what they have cooking up. In the meantime, if you would like to read the full press release, you can do so right here.