Is Super Mario Bros Wonder Getting A Content Expansion?

With there being some confusion on what’s coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year and beyond, just about any leak or rumor that comes out is going to be magnified as people attempt to get a “clearer picture” as to what will happen next. Enter known leaker Nash Weedle. They went onto their Twitter feed to post some interesting “news” about Super Mario Bros Wonder. Specifically, the flower you meet in the game, you know, the one that continually talks to you, has gotten some new voice lines recorded. By their logic, that means that the 2D platformer could be getting some new content soon.

“How would that work?” You ask. Simply put, it likely is pointing to the game being the next “Switch 2 Edition,” where the game would get an upgrade in visuals and framerates, while also getting all-new content that would make it worth the full price of admission. Or, if you have the game already on the Switch, which many people do, you can just pay for the upgrade.

While this certainly is a tantalizing rumor, there might be an even more basic explanation for this happening. In fact, there are actually two. You see, you might recall that another “Switch 2 Edition” came out recently via Super Mario Party Jamboree. In the new modes that were added, the flower was present and was talking quite a bit. So, it’s possible that the voice lines mentioned were just for that.

However, if we were to take this in another direction, it could be that we might be on the path toward Super Mario Bros Wonder 2.

The reason we say this is based on a previous interview with the dev team when the game came out in 2023. During that period, when the true power of the Wonder Flower was shown off, the dev team admitted that they had “thousands” of sticky notes detailing the various ways that the Wonder Flower could warp reality and make the level something completely unexpected and fun.

Naturally, they couldn’t use all of those ideas in the game. However, that doesn’t mean they could use them for a sequel! Plus, because of the “nature” of the game, and them just upgrading the visuals and framerates a bit, which other games have gotten without much issue or a paid upgrade, you could argue that this sequel could be an “easy one to produce” and get out quickly.

Until Nintendo confirms this, though, everything is a rumor.