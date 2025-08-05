New Video Highlights Key PlayStation 5 Releases For August

Every month always has the potential of being a big one for video gamers. Sometimes, the month is merely about the anticipation of an announcement that may come. Other times, it’s about getting a game that you’ve been waiting on for a long time. Sony has a habit of dropping videos showing off what’s coming out in the new month, so that gamers can get excited about buying games on it. Sure enough, the August 2025 roster for the PlayStation 5 has been dropped on Twitter, and we’ll admit, it has a nice mix of games to choose from. We’ll pick the highlights that you are likely to be interested in the most.

Starting things off is Mafia: The Old Country, which comes out on Friday. The game is a prequel to the original titles and takes place back in Italy, where the true crime families were first formed. You play a young man trying to make your way up in the family and earn their trust so you can do more for them. This journey will not be easy, and many hard choices must be made. Yet, you’ll do your all for the family…right?

Jumping to a 3rd party game that’s making its PlayStation 5 debut, we have Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. This game is important because it was an Xbox exclusive, but Microsoft isn’t exactly taking the best care of its Xbox brand and its main franchises, now is it? For those who enjoyed the first game, the sequel dives even further into the mental battle that Senua has as she goes off to try and rescue the family that was taken from her. The game goes far in trying to showcase the hallucinations and tricks that Senua’s mind plays on her, so be mindful of both your surroundings…and what you think is real.

Finally, and arguably most important, we have Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This is the full-on visual remake of the classic PS2 title by Hideo Kojima. While Kojima isn’t working on it, other veterans from the PS2 title are. They went as far as they could to reinvent the game visually so that it would look incredible on the PS5, and all trailers point to them having succeeded on that front.

As Naked Snake, you’ll try to save the world from war after a mission goes horribly wrong. The truth isn’t what you think it is, though, so be careful of all around you and be sure to do your best to get the mission done.

To see all that’s coming out this month, check out the video below: