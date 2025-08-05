Rumor: Darksiders 4 Will Have 4 Player Co-Op – Like We All Wanted

Darksiders 4 is coming, and we’ll be playing with all Four Horsemen soon. Literally!

What Is The Big Deal About Darksiders 4?

THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games has announced Darksiders 4 in last weekend’s THQ Nordic 2025 presentation. This comes nearly one year after they dropped a teaser trailer.

Even if you only finished the first Darksiders, you know what this trailer meant. The ending of that game showed the Four Horsemen finally reuniting, as War boasts their readiness to take on the Charred Council, alongside the forces of Heaven and Hell.

That ending was an amazing cliffhanger. In the following years, we learned from the developers they always intended to make a sequel where you would play with all Horsemen together. Before they got there, the three other Horsemen got featured in their own games first.

If you’re a real Darksiders fan, you know that the franchise experienced turbulence throughout its existence. It really is a miracle that we even got here. Now we live with the pleasant surprise that that fifteen year wait has been worth it.

An Even Bigger Promise Has Been Kept

HazzadorGaming first shared this rumor but we corroborated it on our own. Xbox Store states that Darksiders 4 has online co-op (2-4). PlayStation Store says that it ‘Supports up to 4 online players with PS Plus’. Lastly, Steam also indicates that it has online co-op. Their systems don’t indicate how many players can join co-op.

Neither Virgil Games, the developer of the first Darksiders, or its successor Gunfire Games promised online co-op directly. That’s because the developers shared their intent, but never officially announced Darksiders 4 until now. To be very clear, this is not a specific promise that anyone verbalized.

What we mean is that co-op was a promise that the game had always implied. Once again, this goes back to the ending of the first game. We were shown all Four Horsemen, coming with the implication that we would be able to play the other three in the future. And we saw all of them together, implying we could play as the Horsemen with friends and other gamers too.

The Promise And Pitfalls Of Co-Op In 2025

There’s a healthy market / community for co-op games in 2025. That is, if you’re talking about online co-op. Big and small games alike, like Monster Hunter, Deep Rock Galactic, Diablo, and Helldivers, all thrive with online co-op.

When the first Darksiders released in 2010, there was a lot more room for local co-op games, and local multiplayer games in general. We don’t know if Gunfire Games made Darksiders 4 with local co-op too, but it would not be surprising if they did not.

And we may never know what a local multiplayer Darksiders 4 would look like. All things considered, it’s still incredible that we got here to begin with.

Gunfire Games and THQ Nordic are still being tight-lipped about Darksiders 4. We don’t even have a release date yet. While the Charred Council hides its secrets from us, you can watch the official announcement teaser trailer below.