Rumor: Manufacturer Preparing To Make Larger Capacity Switch 2 Game Cards

Nintendo Switch 2’s Game Cards may already be changing to what the fans want.

The Key Issue With Game Cards

Fans have been unhappy with Game-Key Cards since Nintendo introduced them. Unlike Game Cards, Game-Key Cards don’t have the game in the card. They also don’t have a file that installs the games in the card. Instead, you have to insert your Game-Key Card into the console for your Switch 2 to install the whole game. The game stays installed in the console, but the card needs to be inserted to play the game.

We don’t know yet if Game-Key Cards are selling or will sell well in the future. The online reception for Game-Key Cards has been overwhelmingly negative so far. We just directed readers to answer a Nintendo survey about them.

The Big Rumor

Super Metal Dave 64 shared this rumor on Twitter:

The maker of Switch 2 Carts, Macronix, has reported in their quarterly earnings that they will start using MLC NAND and 3D NAND to meet “varying capacity” requirements.

This update could hint that Switch 2 will get more cart storage sizes beyond the current 64GB in the future.

The Other Big Rumor – And Clarifications

Nintendo Patents Watch talked about the same rumor from Taiwanese news outlet Uanalyze. But, they shared even more information. We will summarize their points for the sake of brevity below.

Macronix hasn’t actually been making Switch 2 Game Cards so far. Instead, it’s a different partner named Rohm. Rohm’s financial reports reveal higher revenue that came from that new business.

Subsequently, Macronix revenue actually went down in the last quarter. Last October 2024, Macronix told investors they were expecting an uptick in business. The public speculated that they were alluding to the Switch 2’s launch. But it looks like their business did not pick up after all.

Macronix apparently told investors they expect to make Switch 2 Game Cards in the second half of the financial year. They are waiting for ‘client’ demand, that client being Nintendo. Nintendo Patents Watch corroborates Super Metal Dave 64’s claim that Macronix will be using MLC NAND and 3D NAND soon.

Some Speculation On What Macronix Can Manufacture

Nintendo Patents Watch also speculates on Macronix’s concerns. The finer details are really interesting.

Macronix actually makes 3D NAND cards themselves. So one would ask, why do they need to get someone else to supply 3D NAND? They suspect there could be a quality control issue.

That could explain why Rohm was brought in to make Switch 2 Game Cards first. On top of that, MLC NAND would make for slower Game Cards than 3D NAND. They are also cheaper to make and have smaller capacities.

In any case, Uanalyze’s report is also lacking in details. For example, we don’t know if ‘varying capacity’ actually means they’ll make larger capacity Switch 2 Game Cards. Macronix could still make 64 GB and smaller Game Cards.

In Conclusion

We always have to be careful with rumors. In this case, some gamers jumped to conclusions about larger capacity Game Cards. But there’s a lot of reason to be skeptical if it’s really the case.

What this really means is this could be a sign that Nintendo is making changes. But, if you want Game-Key Cards to end, your work does not end here. Beyond Nintendo, gamers have to let third parties who have made Game-Key Cards know how they feel about them.