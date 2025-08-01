Nintendo Will Be Raising Prices For The Switch & Warns Switch 2 Adjustments Could Come

The market has been all over the place recently. We won’t get political here, but tariffs are playing a role right now in the United States. Things are going to cost a little more than what some consumers had hoped for. One of those includes the Nintendo Switch. This is the original Nintendo Switch, that is, but the Nintendo Switch 2 could face a price adjustment later on.

Most might have assumed that the Nintendo Switch should start seeing a price drop. There’s the latest generation of the console now in the marketplace. Typically, we would generally see price drops for the latest-generation platform when still being sold in the market. However, that’s not going to be the case right now for Nintendo.

Nintendo Confirms The Switch Will See A Price Change Next Week

Those of us in the United States will be paying a little more next week for a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, or the Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s not clear right now just how much the consoles will cost, but Nintendo did take to their official website and confirmed that market conditions are to be blamed.

August 3, 2025, we will see the new price point for these consoles and even select Nintendo Switch accessories. Beyond that, it’s noted that the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will see price adjustments.

There will be no adjustments for the Nintendo Switch 2, physical and digital games, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships. That said, it was clear that this is the case right now and that there could be future price adjustments that Nintendo may find necessary.

Pricing for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, physical and digital Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, as well as Nintendo Switch Online memberships, will remain unchanged at this time. However, please note that price adjustments may be necessary in the future.

Right now, we’re left waiting on how much more we’ll be paying. Likewise, we’re waiting to see if the Nintendo Switch 2 will be next in seeing a new price increase. Of course, the console is already steep in price, so I’m sure many consumers are hopeful that a future adjustment doesn’t come before they can finally pick a unit up.