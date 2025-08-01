Square Enix Has Ruined Octopath Traveler 0 For Physical Collectors On Switch 2 Again

This is the second time they just did this.

Square Enix has once again made it worse to collect their games on Switch 2.

What Is It This Time?

Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler 0 on yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, for Switch and Switch 2. However, we did not get all the information about how it will be released on the Switch 2 until now.

Strike One: Game-Key Card

Wario64 found Octopath Traveler 0 pre-order listings on Amazon and the Square Enix online store. Both listings clearly show that Octopath Traveler 0 is a Game-Key Card on Switch 2. Square Enix is also selling a collector’s edition worth $ 230, but it also only offers a Game-Key Card for the Switch 2.

Strike Two: No Upgrade

The official Square Enix HD-2D Games account shared this information on Twitter:

The Switch 2 versions (both the physical and digital versions) can only be played on Nintendo Switch 2.

It is not possible to upgrade from the Switch version to the Switch 2 version once purchased. There are also no plans for an option to upgrade to the Switch 2 version in future.

Please make sure you purchase the correct version.

Square Enix Just Did This To Another Game

Last May, Square Enix announced Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. But, they did exactly the same things for its Switch 2 release.

It is only available as a Game-Key Card, instead of having the full game in the card. There is also no way to upgrade the Switch version of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake to the Switch 2 version.

We expect both the Switch versions of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake and Octopath Traveler 0 to be playable on the Switch 2. But if there are any performance improvements or other changes on the Switch 2, you won’t get them on the Switch version.

This Is Clearly Unnecessary

These store listings clearly say that Octopath Traveler 0 is only 5 GB. There is more than enough room to put the entire game, including their extra digital content, complete in a Switch 2 Game Card.

Nintendo has told us that Game-Key Cards were made for third parties. What may be happening here is it’s cheaper for Square Enix to order Game-Key Cards than to have the data for the games physically published on Game Cards.

It may also be why they’re getting more games out on the Switch 2. But what’s good for Square Enix isn’t always good for Square Enix gamers. It’s only been a few weeks since the Switch 2 has launched. There are probably more Game-Key Card releases in the coming months.

If gamers can convince publishers like Square Enix to about face, it will take a while. But we all know for gamers who want to make complete physical collections of games, this just isn’t acceptable.