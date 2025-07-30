The Last of Us Ellie Star Opens Up On Neil Druckmann Leaving Before Season 3

The Last of Us wouldn’t be a thing if it weren’t for Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. This video game franchise flourished at release, and we continue to see fanfare over the series. Now, the focus has shifted slightly towards the HBO live-action adaptation. But things will be a little different in the upcoming season.

We know a third season is confirmed. The Last of Us production hasn’t quite picked up on that front yet. However, there’s more than one key figure who won’t be back to help carry this storyline any further. So if you haven’t watched the second season already, this is probably the time to stop reading this article.

Bella Ramsey Comments On Neil Druckmann’s Departure

Bella Ramsey is the actress who has brought Ellie to life in the TV series. However, we know that in season three, we won’t see Pedro Pascal due to his character getting written off, quite brutally. That was something we already expected if you were a fan of the video games, but what we didn’t expect was for Neil Druckmann to leave the production.

Neil is the creator of The Last of Us, and while he is still full-time developing video games at Naughty Dog, they were on board with the TV series as an executive producer. Aiding showrunner Craig Mazin, Neil helped ensure that the game didn’t lose track of the source material. But since he’s leaving before season three to focus on game development fully, we’re finally hearing Bella Ramsey open up on the matter.

Speaking with Variety, Bella noted that The Last of Us will still be his creation, so it has his voice and creative input. Although that’s not to say he will be missed.

The world of ‘The Last of Us’ is his creation, and so his voice and creative input. It doesn’t just go away in Season 3 because he’s not as actively involved. It will always be his creation. And we’re always in everything that we do, honoring the game and Neil’s creation. He’ll definitely be missed on set. But his spirit is the story.

As for season three, we’re still left in the dark. We might be a good way off before we get to sit and see, potentially, this concluding chapter of the storyline. As for whether we’ll see Ellie show up, while Bella Ramsey noted that she has some idea, she’s not at liberty to say anything. So for now, we’ll have to sit tight and wait, much like how we’re waiting to see if Naughty Dog opts to bring out a third installment to the video game franchise.