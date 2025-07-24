Numerous Nintendo Switch 2 Buyers In The US Also Got Pro Controller

Allow us to ask you a very simple question: How do you play your video games? You might think we’re asking about the system or platform you’re playing on, but we’re actually asking about the control scheme that you use. After all, with how video games are nowadays, you have plenty of options available to you. There are plenty of people who are fine with basic controls or a mouse and keyboard setup, and then, there are those who want nothing more than a controller in their hands that they can customize to their will. So, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller selling incredibly well in the United States in the first month of the new system’s launch shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

The news comes from Circana, via GameFile, who compiled the United States sales data of everything involving the Nintendo Switch 2 and noted that of the 1.6 million console units sold in the first month, the Pro Controller had about a 33% attach rate. That means that over 500,000 Pro Controllers were sold just in the United States from June 5th to July 5th. That’s a lot of controllers!

Some of you might ask, “Why is this such a big deal?” The answer is…context. First, there were MANY people saying that the Switch 2 was “too expensive,” and that no one should buy it. That was a very hate-filled argument, and one that has been totally debunked due to the number of people getting the console in the first month.

That can be proven via the Pro Controller, which was $85. So, even if the buyers in question just got the base version of the Switch 2, the one without the digital game code within, and got the Pro Controller with it, that means they spent well over $550 combined once taxes are included. All so that they could have their “preferred method of playing.” Would you do that if you’re saying the system is “too expensive to get? If they did get the game bundle version, then the price would’ve been over $600!

Regardless, this is yet another win for Nintendo, as this shows that many of the accessories for the Switch 2 are selling well alongside the new system. Plus, with the game release starring Donkey Kong, which is likely going to do very well sales-wise, the buzz around the Switch 2 will continue to grow.

Now all we need is a Nintendo Direct, and we’re set for the next few months.