Netflix Looks To Continue Investing In Its Gaming Division

When you think of Netflix, the thing that comes to mind is the various TV shows and movies from its streaming service. It’s come a very long way since the days of just sending off physical movies. However, like any major company, it’s always looking to expand in new and exciting ways. Video games, for instance, were something that Netflix had already been dabbling in.

The big moves Netflix has been making aren’t necessarily big in the grand scheme of things for most gamers. Typically, when it comes to video games on Netflix, it’s mobile-based right now. You can download an assortment of mobile games with your Netflix subscription. What’s nice is that you don’t have to deal with any microtransactions or in-app purchases.

Netflix Looks To Expand Its Gaming Division

What might come as a surprise to some of us is that Netflix still plans to invest in its gaming division. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as it was just earlier this year that Night School Studio, a Netflix team, experienced layoffs. However, that’s not all; Netflix also shut down a major AAA studio that it had been building, featuring Bungie veteran Joseph Staten.

Thanks to GameSpot, we’re learning that Greg Peters, the co-CEO, president, and director of Netflix, has spoken about the company’s gaming ambitions. Greg noted that there are positive effects of investing in gaming, and they will look at near-term monetization opportunities, much like how they view other new content categories.

However, Greg did make a point that they want to be measured by how they invest in the gaming industry. The goal is not to invest too much before Netflix can demonstrate the value to its members. So, how long that might take and how some of these gameplay experiences might evolve is a mystery. We may be stuck on mobile and cloud gaming for a while when it comes to Netflix’s future gaming projects.

As for what happened with the Joseph Staten studio, GameSpot noted that Netflix’s gaming boss, Alain Tascan, stated that the studio’s shuttering didn’t represent Netflix shying away from big, ambitious games. However, after viewing the content being developed, Netflix felt that they were not the greatest match for the game project.