Deal Alert: The PlayStation Summer Sale Event Is Now Live

We get it! You’re preaching to the choir here when it comes to the woes of how much video games can cost. It’s not a cheap hobby, and those new game releases can really take a toll on the wallet. It’s great when you can support a game project, developers, and publishers when possible. However, sometimes you need to be cautious about what games to grab right when they drop into the marketplace. That’s where events like the PlayStation Summer Sale can add some much-needed relief.

I’m sure you’re old enough to notice the varying price standards for video games over the years. We went from the typical standard for a new AAA game, which went from $60 to $80. It felt like this move happened so suddenly, and while it might be warranted for some games, others might not fit the bill. So again, knowing what video games to pick up at launch is crucial for our bank accounts.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you might want to check out this sale. It wasn’t that long ago that Sony gave us a heads-up. Their Summer Sale event would kick off today, allowing consumers to purchase video games at a discount. We’ll highlight a few titles below that you can grab right now on sale.

PlayStation Summer Sale Event Highlight

EA Sports FC 25 $14.69

Assassin’s Creed Shadows $52.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 $38.49

Forza Horizon 5 $44.99

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 $44.99

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $19.79/29.39

Red Dead Redemption 2 $14.99

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered $39.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $16.49

Baldur’s Gate 3 $55.99

Helldivers 2 $31.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $39.89

Elden Ring $35.99

Hogwarts Legacy $14.99/$17.49

Silent Hill 2 $34.99

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle $55.99

God of War Ragnarok $19.79/$29.39

That’s just a small taste of some of the video game titles you can pick up right now. You’ll want to check out the sale itself to see all the different discounts available right now, which you can do so right here.

Fortunately, the sales event is not wrapping up immediately. It just kicked off, so you have some time to check out the different deals. The sale will end on July 30, 2025. Hopefully, you’ll find a game that’s already been on your wishlist now on sale, or something new that might pique your interest!