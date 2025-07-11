Underrated Roblox Titles You Should Try

A key element of Roblox is the ability to create whatever games, content, or even clothing you want and then put it out there for people to try out and enjoy. The benefit of this is that the game stays fresh for the 90+ million people who play it every single day. It’s a stark contrast from other gaming titles, or even some MMORPGs, where the content can be stagnant until a developer update. However, the flip side of that coin is that there’s sometimes TOO MUCH content to reasonably explore, and you don’t always know what will be quality and what will be slop.

Thankfully, we know of some games that are a bit underrated and that you should try.

1. No Big Deal

When it comes to corporate business, they say it’s truly “cutthroat.” However, in this game, it’s so much more than that. The premise is simple enough, as you’re tasked with getting as much cash through “shady deals.” The twist is that you can do so in various ways, including making it a shootout to get the deal done.

If you’re clever, things will work out well for you. Oh, but keep your head on a swivel, alright?

2. At Odd’s End

While it’s true that some people go for a more “creative route” with game creation in this universe, some are fine with taking the more basic options and expanding upon them in fun ways. In this case, we have a pirate adventure for you. Sure, there are plenty of pirate titles in Roblox, especially ones based on a certain anime. However, what sets this one apart is its scale. There are hundreds of places to go here, and with so many players within it, there’s always a battle to be had and loot to be taken.

3. Project Remix

The freedom in this universe to build what you want is really shown in the projects that highlight just how much you can put into a “single game.” This title highlights that beautifully, as this fighting game doesn’t just offer great fighting mechanics for you to enjoy, but there’s a level of depth here that many other games could only wish to have.

This will feel like an AAA title to you in certain respects due to how much content there is and how well the game is fleshed out in the little areas of game development that most tend to avoid. Try it out, and you’ll see what we mean.