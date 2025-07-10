FBI Just Cracked Down On A Major Switch Piracy Website

Nintendo fans have been enjoying the Switch 2 for a little while now. The console released last month, and Nintendo is still riding the wave of its success. However, the company is still pressing onward when it comes to its ongoing battle with piracy. One of the latest victories came in the form of the FBI finally seizing a big website that Nintendo had likely been eyeing for a long time.

Thanks to Kotaku, we’re finding out that the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently seized a website called Nsw2u. There’s likely no chance that thing is coming back online. It’s a victory for Nintendo as the website was known for distributing Nintendo Switch ROMs. For those unaware, ROMs are essentially the game files required to load the game on either a Nintendo Switch or emulation on PC.

Now, there’s more to it than just downloading a game ROM, but that’s a significant component here. Pirates can altogether avoid paying for a copy of the game and enjoy it at their leisure. This is entirely different from players making backups of their games. As noted by Kotaku, the website just went down as it was reportedly available earlier today, with some users claiming to have downloaded some games earlier.

Of course, this is far from the only issue Nintendo has been dealing with lately. Reports online suggested that Nintendo would ban Nintendo Switch 2 consoles if a user used the MIG Switch. This device allows players to dump Switch files onto it and then insert it into a Nintendo Switch console. Since the Switch 2 is backwards compatible, players were looking to enjoy either their Switch backups or pirated copies of games.

My Switch 2 test has been banned, after using the mig switch with perfectly legal dumps of my own cartridges, so it would seem that Nintendo can detect something

Similar reports on reddit are starting to come in.https://t.co/nbPMlRWSaPhttps://t.co/3eq6dkbFMi

I strongly… pic.twitter.com/btzjQYJzE4 — SwitchTools (@SwitchTools) June 16, 2025

It appears that this only bans the consoles from using online services, rather than completely bricking them. That forced a lot of MIG Switch users to retire the device. With Switch 2, a new console, it might be a little while before we see any substantial movement made to bring out an emulation, and it looks like Nintendo is doing everything it can to prevent that from happening.