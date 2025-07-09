Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Part 2 Is Now Available

We’re not done with Disney Dreamlight Valley. This game just keeps pulling us back, and the wait for The Storybook Vale Part 2 is finally over. Today, the latest chapter has been released, giving you the chance to wrap up the expansion pass that launched late last year. Here’s what you need to know.

First, a quick refresher! The Storybook Vale was an expansion that first launched in November 2024. Players are given access to a new area called the Vale with its own set of characters. Keeping things together was the Lorekeeper, a magical book. However, things don’t go well when the land is invaded by Maleficent and Hades, causing the Vale to be twisted and torn.

With the Lorekeeper’s pages spread about the lands, players embark on a new adventure to restore the lands and recover the scattered pages. In the first part of The Storybook Vale, we encountered characters such as Merida, Flynn Rider, and Hades. Now, this second part is where we know that we’ll deal with and break down those walls of Maleficent; after all, she could use a friend.

After you manage to get Maleficent into the Valley, you’ll start on a new quest to track down Aurora. Once you manage to come across our Sleeping Beauty, you’ll finally set off to save the Vale. Good luck on your quest, and again, you can dive into The Storybook Vale Part 2 today.

Now, if you somehow let Disney Dreamlight Valley slip by, this is a life simulation adventure game. It was first released in 2023, where you’re stepping into the magical world of Disney. However, our magical Valley is corrupted, causing our hero to clean up the lands and complete objectives for various iconic Disney and Pixar characters to recover their lost memories.

Fortunately, Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on quite a few different platforms. Players can find the game available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.