Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Is Finally Coming To The PS5 This Year

by

Technical enhancements coming for PS5 Pro.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been a game that was stuck in development hell for quite a while. The game project had a long history, first planned for a 2012 release before being cancelled. After its revival and developers having to relocate due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the game project finally crossed the finish line last year. However, it was only a game that was released for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Those of you who were on PlayStation 5 had been left without access. That’s changing this year! GSC Game World has released a trailer confirming that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available on the PlayStation 5 platform sometime late this year. We don’t have a specific launch date yet, but we do know that the developers aim to release it before 2026.

That said, thanks to a report from IGN, we’re finding out that GSC Game World is going to offer this game with full support of the various DualSense controller features. So, everything from the adaptive triggers to the haptics should provide players with a slightly more immersive experience. That’s not all, either.

It’s also noted that those with a PlayStation 5 Pro will find that further technical enhancements will be made to take full advantage of the hardware. Just what those enhancements will be is still a mystery.

For now, if you want to enjoy this game, it’s available on both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We’ll have to wait for the official release date for the PlayStation 5 platform. Of course, if you’re looking for a little more insight into the game and our overall impressions of when this title first launched into the marketplace, then we have you covered. Check out our official Before You Buy video coverage of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the video below.

Recent Videos

10 Games That Turned Into MICROTRANSACTION HELLS

10 Games That Turned Into MICROTRANSACTION HELLS
10 GENIUS moments in Flop Games

10 GENIUS moments in Flop Games
10 Games That RUINED Single Player Games For Us

10 Games That RUINED Single Player Games For Us
20 LEGENDARY Games Worth Revisiting in 2025

20 LEGENDARY Games Worth Revisiting in 2025
CHEATER FINED $175000, RED DEAD ONLINE RETURNS? & MORE

CHEATER FINED $175000, RED DEAD ONLINE RETURNS? & MORE
What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?
10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK

10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK
Top 25 NEW Games of 2025 [Second Half]

Top 25 NEW Games of 2025 [Second Half]
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025
Category: Tag: , ,