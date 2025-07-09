STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Is Finally Coming To The PS5 This Year

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been a game that was stuck in development hell for quite a while. The game project had a long history, first planned for a 2012 release before being cancelled. After its revival and developers having to relocate due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the game project finally crossed the finish line last year. However, it was only a game that was released for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Those of you who were on PlayStation 5 had been left without access. That’s changing this year! GSC Game World has released a trailer confirming that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available on the PlayStation 5 platform sometime late this year. We don’t have a specific launch date yet, but we do know that the developers aim to release it before 2026.

That said, thanks to a report from IGN, we’re finding out that GSC Game World is going to offer this game with full support of the various DualSense controller features. So, everything from the adaptive triggers to the haptics should provide players with a slightly more immersive experience. That’s not all, either.

It’s also noted that those with a PlayStation 5 Pro will find that further technical enhancements will be made to take full advantage of the hardware. Just what those enhancements will be is still a mystery.

For now, if you want to enjoy this game, it’s available on both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We’ll have to wait for the official release date for the PlayStation 5 platform. Of course, if you’re looking for a little more insight into the game and our overall impressions of when this title first launched into the marketplace, then we have you covered. Check out our official Before You Buy video coverage of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the video below.