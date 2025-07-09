Destiny 2 And All Its DLC Is Temporarily Free In Build Up To The Edge Of Fate

Bungie has made a tantalizing offer to get players back into Destiny 2.

The official Destiny Twitter account made this announcement:

Earn an arsenal of exotic and legendary gear as you prepare for your first steps into a new saga.

Experience Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansions, now in Open Access and available to all players, July 8 – July 22, 2025.

For those who aren’t familiar with the game, this announcement means that Destiny 2 and all its expansions are completely free, and on all platforms, for the next two weeks including today. While Destiny 2 is already monetized as a free-to-play game, in the very literal sense all this content will be temporarily and completely free for any players. And yes, this includes the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as much as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players.

Of course, it isn’t possible for players to finish all these expansions even if they had the time to spend most of the last two weeks playing, but this would be a good deal for players who were stuck midway, and especially if they were waiting to play with their friends.

This is a promotion to build up hype for Destiny 2’s next expansion, The Edge of Fate. That launches in July 15, and it will bring the Guardians to a planetoid named Kepler, where their abilities will get tested as they investigate new mysteries. And The Edge of Fate is itself the precursor to Renegades, which will be a crossover of sorts with Star Wars. To be clear, this is not an official crossover that makes Destiny 2 part of the canon. It’s more of a collaboration event where you can get items inspired by Star Wars so you can look like the likes of Darth Vader and General Grievous, including officially licensed lightsabers.

This looks like the first positive piece of press for Bungie in a while, and we’re sure the developers are relieved they have something like this to share this time. We don’t have to double question if this will ‘save’ Destiny 2 or Bungie in general. And no, this doesn’t mean everyone suddenly forgot about Marathon. But if you and your friends are lapsed Destiny 2 players, this is the opportunity for you to catch up, not just with the game, but with those friends.