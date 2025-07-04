Actress Behind Perfect Dark Asks Fans To Speak Up For The Game’s Revival

It was not a good week for Microsoft. The moves that Microsoft recently made will still be heavily scrutinized for a good while, as they cost several jobs and projects. Among the headlines that emerged was the revelation that Perfect Dark was being cancelled. Now, a couple of actors behind the project are voicing their frustration over Microsoft’s decision to pull the plug on the project.

If you haven’t already heard, Microsoft recently conducted a mass round of layoffs that resulted in several job cuts within the Xbox gaming division. However, only one studio was outright closed down as a result of this move. That studio was The Initiative, a team that was built up and given the Perfect Dark IP to reboot. It was evident that the project was experiencing some issues, as evidenced by the time before we saw marketing materials on this title. Even Crystal Dynamics was hired to help with this game project.

Earlier this week, Microsoft unveiled that the studio was being shut down and the Perfect Dark reboot was being scrapped. It was quite a disappointment for fans of the franchise who were waiting for the game to arrive. However, among the fans that were bummed out over this news includes Alix Wilton Regan and Elias Toufexis.

A lot of people have been reaching out and floating this idea on my timeline, my phone and in my DMs, so I’m just gonna say it:



I HOPE WE LIVE IN A NICE WORLD



🤞🤞🤞 #PerfectDark #PerfectPickUp speak up if you wanna see Perfect Dark survive 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/P9cdDQITND — Alix Wilton Regan (@AlixWiltonRegan) July 4, 2025

Alix was the actress voicing Joanna Dark in this game. Talking to X, Alix noted that Joanna is resilient and determined. In a follow-up message, Alix asks fans to speak up if they want to see Perfect Dark survive. Of course, she’s not the only person affected by the cancellation when it comes to acting in the game.

Elias, an actor, posted on X that the sudden cancellation of games is a constant threat to him, both as an actor and director. It was noted that thousands of dollars were expected from the game, and now it’s suddenly gone. In a follow-up message, Elias noted that he had already been paid for the work done, but most studios pay per day, and he had lined up quite a few days to work on the project.