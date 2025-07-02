Gameranx

Phil Spencer Reportedly Stepping Down As CEO of Microsoft Gaming After Next-Gen Xbox Launch [UPDATE]

by

Sarah Bond will be taking over.

Update:

It’s worth pointing out that the head of Xbox communications, Kari Perez released a statement to The Verge claiming that Phil is not retiring anytime soon. Likewise, Microsoft’s communications chief, Frank Shaw, posted on X that the rumor was made up.

Original Story…

It’s been a busy day for Microsoft, and not for the better. There have been a slew of rumors and reports about layoffs and potential game cancellations. We knew that today would be a significant date for Microsoft. This was the day rumored to see some restructuring plans, and now we’re finding out that Phil Spencer might be gearing up for his exit from Microsoft next.

Phil Spencer has been the head of Xbox for some time now, and he has been with Microsoft for even longer. After joining the Xbox team back in 2001, we’ve seen Phil work his way up to the point where he stepped into the role of CEO of Microsoft Gaming. However, if one rumor is to be believed, this might be the last title he holds at Microsoft, as he’s stepping down.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that industry insider, TheGhostOfHope, messaged their followers on X that the CEO is planning to retire. Currently, the focus is on getting through to the official launch of the next-generation Xbox. Afterwards, the reins will be passed down to Sarah Bond. For those unaware, Sarah Bond is the current president of Xbox.

What we don’t know is who will be taking the role of president of Xbox. Regardless, it appears that Phil Spencer is working to ensure a smooth transition for Sarah and her team. As for what the future holds for Phil Spencer, that remains to be seen.

The same can be said overall for Xbox. There have been rumors that things are a bit more bleak behind the scenes at Xbox. Then, of course, we had the slew of supposed layoffs such as ZeniMax Media, King, and even Rare.

Again, don’t take this as confirmation of what is happening. This is coming from an industry insider, not an official statement from Microsoft. But at least we might have a heads up on who will soon be taking control of Microsoft Gaming sooner rather than later.

