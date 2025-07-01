Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Did Nintendo Switch 2 Products Stop Getting Sold On Amazon Due To Third-Party Sellers?

by

Neither side wants to elaborate…

Over the last month, or pretty darn close to it now, the focus of almost the entire gaming world was on the Nintendo Switch 2. Sure, there was the Summer Game Fest and other such promotional events, but given what was and wasn’t shown at those shows, it really was all about the Switch 2. The console broke all manner of sales records, including selling 3.5 million units in just 4 days! However, due to the fervor surrounding the console and its sales, with many people unable to get the system in its opening days, many were desperate to figure out where they could buy one. So, when people noted that the US branch of Amazon didn’t have any consoles or accessories for a time, people were confused.

Now, when we say “didn’t have any consoles or accessories,” we don’t simply mean that they were sold out. We’re talking about how they were straight-up gone from the website. You couldn’t find them, let alone buy them. That raised all sorts of eyebrows. Were these two feuding? If that was the case, why were they fighting? Fans searched for answers but didn’t get any meaningful results. However, Bloomberg put out an article where they claimed to have an inside source on the matter.

The long story short version of it is that Nintendo was mad at Amazon over their failure to shut down third-party sellers of their products who had been selling the Nintendo Switch 2 and other things at a much lower price, thus stiffing Nintendo of some profits:

“The Japanese company stopped selling on Amazon after noticing that third-party merchants were offering games for sale in the US at prices that undercut Nintendo’s advertised rates. Enterprising sellers were buying Nintendo products in bulk in Southeast Asia and exporting them to the US. Amazon tried to assuage Nintendo by offering to attach labels to products that guarantee they’re authentic. But the offer wasn’t sufficient and Nintendo ultimately opted to pull its products from Amazon in the US.”

Curiously, both sides denied the claims, and Nintendo’s products are back on Amazon in the US. It’s possible that they quietly resolved their issues and then were able to move forward, but you have to wonder if certain things like this could lead to further “pulling” in the future.

Amazon definitely doesn’t want to lose Nintendo products, as it’s the hottest gaming brand in the world right now, and that would definitely cost them a pretty penny.

Recent Videos

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025
10 1000 IQ Moments in Video Games That Are GENIUS

10 1000 IQ Moments in Video Games That Are GENIUS
25 Best Isometric RPGs That DEFINED A GENERATION

25 Best Isometric RPGs That DEFINED A GENERATION
10 Best Games of 2025 [First Half]

10 Best Games of 2025 [First Half]
CRAZY HORROR GAME ANNOUNCED, WHAT HAPPENED TO MONSTER HUNTER? & MORE

CRAZY HORROR GAME ANNOUNCED, WHAT HAPPENED TO MONSTER HUNTER? & MORE
10 Things 2000s Gamers Absolutely HATED

10 Things 2000s Gamers Absolutely HATED
Death Stranding 2: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Death Stranding 2: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
10 Game Franchises That EVOLVED BACKWARDS

10 Game Franchises That EVOLVED BACKWARDS
Top 10 NEW Games of JULY 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of JULY 2025
Category: Tag: , ,