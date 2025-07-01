Xbox Game Pass Is Removing 6 Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass is a popular gaming service and one that is easily accessible. Players can gain access through their Xbox consoles, PCs, and even cloud gaming services. While Microsoft treats us to a couple of waves each month filled with new games to enjoy, there is also confirmation on what games are leaving the service during these wave announcements. Today, we’re learning that with the latest wave of game additions to the Game Pass service, we’ll be losing access to six games.

Game Pass will guarantee that you’ll gain access to all of Microsoft’s first-party games at launch. Fortunately, these games are sticking around, too, rather than being available only for a limited time. However, it’s not only first-party games that are added to the Xbox Game Pass service. Instead, you have a slew of third-party games as well. Unfortunately, those games are only available for an undisclosed duration.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mafia Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tchia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hopefully, you had the chance to try out these games and complete them. Of course, you do have some time left to play through them on the Xbox Game Pass service. Likewise, Microsoft offers a bit of an incentive for checking out these games. If you didn’t play these games, don’t let their exit from the Game Pass service deter you.

Instead, give them a shot because Microsoft is giving you a special discount. If you want to keep these games in your digital library, you can take advantage of a special 20% discount on their purchase. This offer is only available to those with an active membership and has a limited time frame for picking up these games. The discount is available until the games are removed from the subscription service.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t checked out the first wave of Game Pass titles for this month, you can view them right here. Furthermore, don’t forget about the new additions to the service that were introduced in the second wave of last month.