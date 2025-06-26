Overwatch 2’s Heroes Get Really American With G.I. Joe Crossover

It’s a surprisingly barebones crossover, at least if this is all they have.

Blizzard has revealed the next Overwatch 2 crossover, and you’ve got to get tough for this one.

From July 1 to 14, there will be a very limited period G.I. Joe crossover event. This seems to be a quick and dirty crossover, but they may be revealing more parts of this event later.

Straight up, these are the heroes and the Joes and Cobra operatives they will be playing:

Genji – Snake Eyes

Freja – Scarlett

Reaper – Cobra Commander

Widowmaker – Baroness

Doomfist – Destro

Blizzard certainly covers the basics of the most popular characters in their world today, but it’s easy to see all the lost opportunities here. In case Blizzard and Hasbro are reading, I’ll go ahead and share some suggestions right here:

Soldier 76 as Duke

Hanzo as Storm Shadow

Junkrat as Metal-Head

Kiriko as Jinx

Mercy as Cover Girl

Baptiste as Roadblock

But we’re sure you can come up with some ideas on your own. This event will also have special ops challenges active in Quick Play, Competitive, and Stadium. And you can earn double XP while you keep winning.

As we’ve pointed out, this is a surprisingly light collaboration, at least if this is all that the event will have. We do feel the standard for Overwatch 2 crossovers that have gone above and beyond is with Hasbro’s other blockbuster property, Transformers. As we pointed out, Hasbro and Blizzard took the effort to make a special comic that outlines the possibility that this crossover is a canonical event in the greater Transformers multiverse.

Blizzard and Hasbro could certainly make bigger G.I. Joe crossover events in the future. But we certainly have to acknowledge that they’ve greenlit this crossover while Hasbro are themselves producing an upcoming Snake Eyes video game, to be developed by their own studio, Atomic Arcade.

Just last month, Atomic Arcade gave us our first good look at their work, making it clear that they are going for a full scale AAA, and this one may even be for adults. It does appear that it will take a while before we finally see that game get released, and Hasbro may have already had to plan to make it for the upcoming tenth console generation.

But given that the current spate of recent G.I. Joe games haven’t really satisfied fans, it makes sense for Hasbro to shop the franchise around for the moment. So we may see even more crossovers like this in the future in the build up to Snake Eyes’ release. Here and now, we’re definitely looking forward to seeing more of this Overwatch 2 crossover soon.