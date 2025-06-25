Square Enix Is Going Back To Its Roots With Turn-Based RPGs

I’m sure you all are more than familiar with a little game that was released this year called Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Developed under a new studio, the game was such a massive hit that fans worldwide cannot wait for what the studio brings out next. However, interestingly enough, the game went back to the classic turn-based RPG style of gameplay. That amount of success doesn’t go unnoticed, and recently, Square Enix made mention of its potential plans.

Square Enix is one of the studios that spans back decades. With iconic franchises like Final Fantasy, the studio knows how to deliver a solid RPG experience. However, over the years, we saw a slight shift from the turn-based RPG combat to a more action RPG experience. Still, it looks like there might be some new interest in returning to the studio’s roots.

.Thanks to Genki on X, we’re finding out during a shareholders meeting that an investment media reporter brought up the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and its turn-based combat. As a result, they expressed their interest in seeing franchises like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy return to this style and era of gameplay.

CORRECTION: The person that asked the question is an Investment Media Reporter, not an investor. — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) June 25, 2025

According to the report from Genki, it was noted that Square Enix responded by saying they were aware of the success the developers had with Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 and that they believe command-based RPGs are the origin of Square Enix. This genre remains something they value, and they have plans to continue delivering such games in the future.

Now, what games and franchises would get this treatment is anyone’s guess. So far, there’s nothing to suggest a swift change in direction for the franchises the investment media reporter mentioned. However, it at least looks like there might be some new turn-based focused RPGs coming back into the limelight from the folks at Square Enix.