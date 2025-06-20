Mafia: The Old Country is the next major installment to the Mafia franchise from the folks over at Hangar 13. We’ve been seeing this game promoted for a while, and now we have a new and exciting announcement to share. It appears that Hangar 13 has achieved gold status during development, which ultimately means that nothing will hold this game back from hitting the marketplace on time.

News of the developers finally going gold with the upcoming game was released on X. Fans can expect the game to arrive on time on August 8, 2025. That’s a big date to circle on your calendars, as we can now officially count down the days before we can finally experience this game for ourselves.

For those unaware of what ‘going gold’ means, it’s a crucial milestone for developers. No matter the size of your team, every developer is looking to reach the gold status for their development build. This essentially means that a developer has reached a point in the game where the build is ready for the public. Everything is working as intended, and now manufacturing can begin. Discs are being produced along with boxes for units to be shipped to various retailers.

Mafia: The Old Country has gone gold.



We can't wait to welcome you into our Family on August 8, 2025! pic.twitter.com/HRaXPVarA7 — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) June 20, 2025

You shouldn’t see any delayed announcements come up for the game. Instead, we’ll see the game arrive on time. However, that doesn’t mean the studio is wrapping it up. Some teams will still work through some bugs or further optimization issues for the game’s first patch. That’s not to say we’ll see a day-one update for the game when it comes to Mafia: The Old Country. However, it’s not uncommon to see studios continue working through their game projects.

If you need a refresher, Mafia: The Old Country is set well before the events of previous games. Taking place in 1900s Sicily, we’ll follow our protagonist, Enzo Favara. We’ll watch as Enzo goes from working the labor-intensive sulfur mines to joining the Torrisi crime family.

Currently, Mafia: The Old Country is set to arrive on August 8, 2025. When it arrives in the marketplace, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, the price tag for this game just might surprise you.