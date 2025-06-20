Lies Of P Sold 3 Million Units – So The Developers Are Getting Big Bonuses, Switch 2 Consoles, And Paid Vacation

NeoWiz has announced a big Lies of P milestone… alongside another great surprise.

Neha from ResetERA translated the official press release from NeoWiz, as shared below:

The IP for ‘Lies of P’ has successfully maintained its global popularity, paving the way for a potential long-term franchise. On June 20, NEOWIZ announced that its PC and console action RPG ‘Lies of P’ has surpassed 3 million cumulative copies sold worldwide.



The figure includes combined sales of the base game Lies of P and the DLC Lies of P: The Prologue. This total counts digital and physical console sales across platforms like Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Despite being available on Xbox Game Pass from launch, the game still achieved this milestone, making the result even more meaningful.

Within a month of release, the game sold 1 million copies and reached 7 million players in just five months. Over 90% of sales came from overseas markets, including North America, Europe, and Japan, demonstrating its global appeal.

Congratulations are certainly due to NeoWiz and Lies of P’s studio, Round8 Studios. However, you may find yourself turning green with envy with the tail end of NeoWiz’s announcement. Again, to quote Neha’s translation:

NEOWIZ announced that each developer on the Lies of P team will receive an early launch bonus of 10 million KRW (approx. $7,200 USD, per current exchange rate). Additionally, they will be given two weeks of paid vacation. All members of Round8 Studio, the team behind the game, will also be gifted the new Nintendo Switch 2 console.​

Neha also explained that Round8 has a headcount of 300 developers, and that this vacation time is in addition to the 15 paid vacation days mandated by Korean law.

It’s an incredibly generous gesture, but should we really be thanking NeoWiz for being generous? As we reported earlier this week, Shift Up also rewarded their developer team for Stellar Blade’s big success on Steam by giving all of their developers Switch 2 consoles as well.

Obviously, the situation is a bit different for these Korean studios. As they are seeing new blue oceans and seemingly limitless possibilities with a new global audience, they can afford to give out lavish rewards to their teams. But this is still a stark contrast to the story in the West, and especially the US.

As we keep reporting stories of games faltering and flopping, studios closing and developer layoffs, it’s not like getting new consoles is sufficient enticement for game developers. But what we see is game studios who still know how to treat their developers well, and we can’t help wonder why these game companies in the West can’t do the same.