Is Marvel Rivals Once Again Teasing The Arrival Of A Fan-Favorite Character?

Ever since its arrival…no…ever since its beta testing, Marvel Rivals has been a huge hit with fans. The game blends the arguably overpopulated team shooter genre with some familiar faces that each feel unique and have enough story and lore to keep people interested in what’s going on. Yes, there’s also plenty of fan service, but that’s only one part of what makes this game special. Anyway, the team over at NetEase has been doing a great job in keeping things fresh, as they’re constantly updating the game with either new story content via their “seasons” or bringing in new characters every six weeks.

The Fantastic Four, Emma Frost, and Ultron have all been added to the game so far, and many are wondering who is next. On Reddit, one Redditor thinks they know, and all has to do with who ISN’T in a certain level. You see, since almost the beginning of the game, there have been leaks about which characters may or may not show up in the title. One of those characters was the vampire hunter Blade, whom many thought might be a playable character in Season 1 due to the arrival of Dracula.

As we would find out, Blade was in the story for the season, but only so far as being shown and then noted that he was captured by Dracula. By the season’s end, he was rescued and was recovering at one of the maps in the game. Players could actually see him on the map, sleeping on a bed as he recovers.

The Reddit post highlights, though, that Blade is now gone from that particular bed. That would seemingly imply that he is “fully recovered” and ready for action at last. If this is true, that’s a cool way to help reveal the events that are going on behind the scenes with Marvel Rivals, and fans will definitely be on the lookout for more things like this in the future.

Blade himself would fit right at home in the game, as he has plenty to make himself useful in a fight. He’s mostly known for his literal “blade,” as he likes cutting up vampires with his sword. However, as the “Daywalker,” he’s also part vampire, which could lead to certain kinds of attacks by him. Another thing to consider is that each character in the roster isn’t the mainline “616” version but a variant scattered across the Marvel multiverse. As such, we could get some new twists on the character to make him stand out more.