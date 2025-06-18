PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals Promotion Officially Live

We get it! Video games are not a cheap hobby. With the latest AAA games now fetching upwards of $80 at launch, knowing what games to pick up and which to set aside is crucial. If you don’t want to see red in your bank accounts, then waiting for these games to drop in price is your best bet. Fortunately, there are usually sales going on all the time to take advantage of. PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals is one of those sales you should check out.

Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony offered a heads-up on the sale event that would take place today. Fortunately, the PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals is now live, and you can grab some incredible video game deals. The best part about this sale is that it’s going on until July 2, 2025. So you don’t have to rush to the digital storefront to grab these game deals.

PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals Highlight

Black Myth: Wukong $47.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered $39.99

The Midnight Walk $31.99

Palworld $22.49

Resident Evil 4 $19.99

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $23.09

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition $9.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $19.79

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy $13.99

God of War $9.99

Tekken 7 $9.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance $5.99

Undertale $9.84

The Outer Worlds $9.89

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition $20.99

Titanfall 2 $4.99

Sonic Frontiers $20.99

That’s just a brief highlight of the different games currently marked down. With there being over 2,000 listings of full games on the sale, you’ll want to check out the sale yourself. Hopefully, there’s something that pops up that piques your attention. Of course, if you’re not strictly a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 gamer, then we got you covered. You can find our weekly video game deals page of use. We cover some of the best video game sale promotions going on across PC, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox platforms.