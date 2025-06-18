Red Dead Redemption Actor Now Distancing Mystery Announcement From Rockstar Games

There was some exciting news this week that suggested more Red Dead Redemption related content would be coming into the market. Fans were ready to jump on whatever the fine folks at Rockstar Games were cooking up. However, there wasn’t anything remotely unveiled as to what this mystery announcement would be about. Now, the person who got this rumor rolling online is trying to steer clear of Rockstar Games being involved.

If you recall, it was earlier this week that headlines broke all over the web that Rockstar Games has something Red Dead Redemption focused coming. That was all thanks to Rob Wiethoff, the voice actor behind John Marston. While streaming the game series online, Rob noted that he had something very exciting to talk about, but he couldn’t say what it was just yet. Instead, it seemed that this was all that was on his mind while he was playing the game.

That was followed by a couple of other voice actors behind Red Dead Redemption 2 characters also chiming in online. So they all knew the news, but they were not ready to share what that news pertains to. As a result, fans quickly assumed it was related to the game series and Rockstar Games. However, now that the headlines blew up online, Rob is back and trying to temper expectations.

@cyberboiuk @Mctannen

Rob Wiethoff has clarified that his announcement has nothing to do with rockstar. pic.twitter.com/WmlWJD1GSQ — jon🚬 (@jonbranham_) June 17, 2025

Thanks to X user Jonbranham, we’re getting a new video of Rob noting that he doesn’t get used to Rockstar Games announcements. Likewise, he currently has no green light to reveal what this mystery announcement is about. So, again, it’s left more than a few fans bummed that we might not get anything official related to Red Dead Redemption.

For now, it’s a waiting game. We know that Rockstar Games is also busy working through Grand Theft Auto VI. However, that game is not set to release into the marketplace until May of 2026.