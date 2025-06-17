Xbox Reaffirms Next-Gen Console Is In The Works With An AMD Partnership Announcement

Xbox players might have been concerned about the future of the company’s consoles after Microsoft made some new moves that saw their line of exclusives eventually moving to rival platforms. So, a lot of fans were starting to wonder if there even would be future Xbox consoles. Well, it turns out that Microsoft wants to reaffirm that another console is underway, as they have confirmed that next-gen is in development.

Today, a new video was posted on the official Xbox YouTube channel featuring Xbox president Sarah Bond. The video was to reveal a multi-year partnership with AMD. Microsoft is teaming up with AMD as they chart out the coming hardware. Those include likely portable hardware along with the next-generation consoles. With AMD, Microsoft is planning out a future with hardware that continues to push the limits of immersion for players.

What’s nice to note is that there is still the reassurance that you’ll get backward compatibility. That’s a huge plus, as you can continue to enjoy your existing games library. However, we’re still a good ways off right now as to what we can expect from the next console from Microsoft.

Right now, we’re focused on the upcoming Xbox Ally handhelds. We know those are coming this holiday season, with some insiders suggesting a release in October. That might appeal to some players who are keen on enjoying the games on the go. However, as mentioned, we’re still left waiting to see if Microsoft ends up bringing out its own dedicated gaming handheld device rather than just the partnership with ASUS.

At the very least, we know the Xbox team is cooking. Hopefully, they will be able to deliver something that appeals to fans who might have been eyeing jumping ship from Microsoft’s Xbox brand when the next generation arrives in the marketplace.