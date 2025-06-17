Nexus Mods New Owners Reportedly Are Not Making Any Big Changes

It was big news this week when it was announced that Nexus Mods was being acquired. The website has been around for ages and has been the biggest website to host and share mods with the video game community. So, when it was unveiled that the company was being acquired by new ownership, red flags and alarms were sounding off. However, the website’s owners are now hopeful that they can convey the message that nothing major will be changing.

This news comes from PC Gamer after digging around a little bit. It was found that the website was under the control of a company named Chosen. Further digging reveals that there were more ties to gaming monetization, such as pay-to-play and microtransactions. Again, those things didn’t go over well with the community.

However, as noted by PC Gamer, the group of owners has started posting online to alert users that no significant changes are coming to the website. Mods will continue to be free, and there will be no new restrictions introduced to those who are sticking with free accounts. As you may already be aware, premium account holders enjoy benefits such as increased download speeds from the website. However, the big point here is that you’ll still get access to the mods for free, regardless of your account status.

Our focus is on continuity, not disruption. We have a very experienced team here of 40 highly talented people, with tons of modding experience and a deep history with the community and this is not changing. The new owners are here, embedded in the team, working with us all directly, not sitting in a distant tower, remotely directing us all towards some nefarious goals. It’s clear to me they didn’t acquire Nexus Mods to reshape it into something unrecognizable… Nothing fundamental is changing, no new ad invasions (in fact likely less), no content paywalls. Our goal is to make the site more sustainable with less noise, not more, and we’ll be transparent and community-driven every step of the way. – Nexus Mods Spokesperson

PC Gamer also had a statement sent over by a spokesperson from Nexus Mods. According to the statement, the focus is continuity and not disruption. We might even see fewer ads being incorporated on the website. However, it remains to be seen how well the website will be handled and managed going forward.

Of course, Nexus Mods might have some new competition with some of the bigger fan-favorite mods. For instance, we recently reported that GOG was starting to incorporate a means to install mods with a simple press of a button. That means there will be no more going through files and following guides to ensure that your mods run as intended.