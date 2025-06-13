Get Ready The Steam Summer Sale Kicks Off This Month

Listen, we get it. Video games can be expensive. It’s not a cheap hobby, and with the latest new AAA games now demanding $80, more games are finding their way to the backlog. Rather than picking these games up at launch, you’ll find that some titles will be best to throw off to the side. You can find these games dipping down in price over time. However, you can also score some games on the cheap by keeping an eye out for sales, like the upcoming Steam Summer Sale event.

Valve is known for throwing together several sale events. We typically see seasonal sales that drastically lower the price of games in their storefronts. While we’re waiting for the official teaser to come out and hype up its sale, we already know when exactly it will take place. This is thanks to an early post from this past year regarding the sales for 2025.

If you don’t recall, Valve posted a roadmap for the first half of 2025 to showcase the various sales and fests that will be taking place. The last sale highlighted in that post was the official dates for when we can expect the Steam Summer Sale. Those dates are June 26, 2025, and they will run through July 10, 2025.

Again, we don’t have any teases right now as to what games will be marked down. All seasonal sales from Steam are significant, but the Steam Summer Sale might be a little more prominent because of how many players might be out of school on break or just taking vacations. That could leave a good bit of time to start enjoying some games that have been on your radar.

We’ll, of course, showcase more information on the sale event and what games are being marked down once we learn more. But, at least for now, you know when you can expect the sale to kick off. In the meantime, you can view our weekly video game deals page to find some of the best current sale promotions going on right now.