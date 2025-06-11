007 First Light Devs Was Always Planning On A Young James Bond

The folks over at IO Interactive recently unveiled their big 007 game. We knew for a little while now that the studio was working on a 007 game. It wasn’t until Summer Game Fest that IO Interactive offered our first real look at this fabled project. So with the grand unveiling of 007 First Light, we were also given our first real look at James Bond.

This is an exciting project for more than just fans. Sure, as fans, this is great, as we’re finally getting a brand new James Bond game into the marketplace. However, this is also a significant IP for IO Interactive, which was given the rights to develop a game. One attribute that seems to have stuck with the first pitch is the team wanted to ensure that the James Bond featured in the game would be young.

Speaking to Gamerant, IO Interactive franchise art director Rasmus Poulsen noted that one key aspect was featuring a young leading protagonist. Now, we know that this game will feature a unique James Bond rather than picking out one of the iconic Bonds from the line of movies.

Well, we knew from the get-go he was going to be young. We wanted him to be younger so that he would better match the experience of a younger audience playing the game. What does a tutorial look like with a game with a seasoned pro who knows everything about the spy world? Maybe there’s a chance there of some narrative dissonance that we don’t have with this younger guy, so that’s a really, really cool opportunity for us. Then, of course, it’s about working out how to best portray this spirited but maladjusted young man as he finds his way, and yeah, it’s been a lot of work in getting there. – Rasmus Poulsen

It seems that a young bond was important to bring into the game. That does make sense because the entire storyline appears to be centered around telling the origin of James Bond as he seeks to earn his 00 status. But beyond that, Rasmus Poulsen noted that there are some differences here with this game from what they are known for in Hitman. For instance, James Bond is not a ruthless assassin. He’s got a heart, so there shouldn’t be a focus on creating nonstop chaos for players to embark on.

That said, we do know that there is plenty of new content being added to the gameplay mix that might not be available from their line of Hitman games. In a previous statement, developers confirmed that there are more than a few gadgets players will have access to, which should keep the gameplay varied.

While we’re anticipating 007 First Light to land in the marketplace next year, it’s not all doom and gloom for Hitman fans. Sure, the focus might be more on 007 First Light, but IO Interactive is not done with the Hitman IP.