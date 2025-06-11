Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Confirms 6 Games Are Coming This Month

by

A new batch of games is heading your way.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

We’re pressing forward with the month of June. Time really is flying this year. Still, there are a bunch of games on our radars still slowly making their way through the development cycle finish lines. Of course, video games are also rather expensive, with new games costing $80 being put on the table for consumers to pay. So, it’s nice to have services like the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog to help offer a few new games to try out regularly.  

Today, taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed what games will be heading our way for this month. June will see six new games added to the mix. If you’re already subscribed, then you can see the next few games heading your way below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog June 2025

  • FBC: Firebreak | PS5
  • Battlefield 2042 | PS4, PS5
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 | PS5
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild | PS4
  • We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie | PS4, PS5
  • Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes | PS4, PS5
  • Train Sim World 5 | PS4, PS5
  • Endless Dungeon | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium June 2025

  • Deus Ex: The Conspiracy | PS4, PS5

It’s worth pointing out that all the games listed above will be available on June 17, 2025. However, it’s also worth noting that to gain access to Deus Ex: The Conspiracy, you’ll need to ensure you’re on the highest tier available for the PlayStation Plus subscription service, that being PlayStation Plus Premium.

Meanwhile, if you only want access to the collection of games for the Game Catalog, you’ll have to be on PlayStation Plus Extra. This is not the same service as the normal PlayStation Plus Monthly Games offering, which is available for all PlayStation Plus tiers. With that said, hopefully, you find something worth your time here until that next game on your radar drops into the marketplace.

Recent Videos

Dune Awakening - Before You Buy

Dune Awakening - Before You Buy
PS5 Pro - 6 MONTHS LATER

PS5 Pro - 6 MONTHS LATER
20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING
10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025

10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025
Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy

Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy
FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE

FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE
Switch 2 - Before You Buy

Switch 2 - Before You Buy
10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025

10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025
10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME

10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME
Category: Tag: , , ,