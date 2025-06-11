PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Confirms 6 Games Are Coming This Month

We’re pressing forward with the month of June. Time really is flying this year. Still, there are a bunch of games on our radars still slowly making their way through the development cycle finish lines. Of course, video games are also rather expensive, with new games costing $80 being put on the table for consumers to pay. So, it’s nice to have services like the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog to help offer a few new games to try out regularly.

Today, taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed what games will be heading our way for this month. June will see six new games added to the mix. If you’re already subscribed, then you can see the next few games heading your way below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog June 2025

FBC: Firebreak | PS5

Battlefield 2042 | PS4, PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 | PS5

theHunter: Call of the Wild | PS4

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie | PS4, PS5

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes | PS4, PS5

Train Sim World 5 | PS4, PS5

Endless Dungeon | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium June 2025

Deus Ex: The Conspiracy | PS4, PS5

It’s worth pointing out that all the games listed above will be available on June 17, 2025. However, it’s also worth noting that to gain access to Deus Ex: The Conspiracy, you’ll need to ensure you’re on the highest tier available for the PlayStation Plus subscription service, that being PlayStation Plus Premium.

Meanwhile, if you only want access to the collection of games for the Game Catalog, you’ll have to be on PlayStation Plus Extra. This is not the same service as the normal PlayStation Plus Monthly Games offering, which is available for all PlayStation Plus tiers. With that said, hopefully, you find something worth your time here until that next game on your radar drops into the marketplace.