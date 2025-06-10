Roblox CEO Attempting To Keep Employees Healthy Through Special Healthcare Plan

1440126808

There are many who like to judge the video game industry for certain things simply because they’re not “in the trenches” and working with the people who are developing the titles. For example, there was a long-standing stigma that those in video game development were “having more fun than actually working.” To be fair, there were people and companies that had that kind of “vibe” at times, but that was more along the lines of showing their “free spirits” and trying to keep stress low than just goofing off because they could. Roblox seems to understand this concept, as its CEO wants to do more to help his employees stay healthy and ensure that their workflow is as peak as it can be.

You see, what many don’t understand is that game development can be an incredibly high-stress thing that can weigh on many people. Burnout was something that happened often in the early days of the industry because workers didn’t have as many rights as you would think. Fast forward to today’s gaming world, and you have to deal with things like ‘crunch’ and having terrible bosses making decisions on your behalf and then punishing you when things go wrong.

So, it’s actually a bit refreshing that Roblox CEO David Baszucki is offering a special healthcare plan to employees, especially those who have diabetes. The program he’s offering involves “CGMs,” also known as continuous glucose monitors.

As noted by HR Brew, he will offer employees the chance to get it on the company’s dime, and for others who don’t need them, to get “health coaching sessions.”

The point of the monitors themselves is to help alert those who wear them to how their body is reacting to the food they eat and understand why their energy levels are so high or so low. According to those in the company, they want their employees to have “peak performance,” so if that means finding a way to keep them healthy, they’ll do so.

On the surface, this does sound like a wonderful thing, as we’ve seen plenty of companies not care about the overall well-being of their employees and only focus on getting the game development done, no matter the cost.

However, it should be noted that Baszucki is an investor in CGMs and the science behind it overall, so you could argue he has a “different motivation” for trying to get his employees to do this and then potentially spread the word about it. Just saying!