Roblox Has A New CFO

When it comes to video game companies, one of the most important things to realize is that there are going to be people who come and go for various reasons. Turnover happens in every job, and the video game industry is no different. Now, to be clear, we’re not talking about layoffs, as that’s another matter entirely that should be frowned upon. What we’re addressing here is the natural leaving by certain people to “pursue other interests” or to take on another job at another company. The reason we’re talking about this with Roblox is that they’ve gotten an all-new Chief Financial Officer.

His name is Naveen Chopra, and believe it or not, he used to be the CFO for Paramount! You know, among other jobs. In fact, he’s been doing this kind of thing for over two decades, so he definitely has the experience to go with the role. He’ll be in the position officially by the end of the month, and that means he’ll need to get rolling quickly to help the game capitalize on the momentum it’s been building in certain ways.

As noted by Pocket Gamer, Chopra is excited to be a part of the team, saying in a statement:

“Roblox’s innovative platform and vibrant community present a unique opportunity to connect and empower a scaled global audience. I’m thrilled to join a company with such significant cultural impact where innovation, entertainment, and communication work symbiotically to create value for stakeholders while fostering a safe and civil environment for millions of users. This role represents an exciting opportunity to combine my passion for revolutionary consumer entertainment with my experience in technology and media to drive the next chapter of growth at Roblox.”

Growth is something that the dev team wants, and if you’ve been paying attention to play numbers recently, things have been growing more than a certain garden. For example, the concurrent player numbers have been setting new records for some time now, with the jumps getting more frequent as the weeks go on.

Furthermore, the overall player count is apparently above 90 million per day. That means there are plenty of players available to do things like microtransactions. That’s where the CFO comes in because he’ll need to “balance the books” and help the team attempt to finally get the game to profitability. Only time will tell if he accomplishes this goal, but it will be quite the challenge no matter what.