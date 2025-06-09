Ninja Gaiden 4 & The Outer Worlds 2 Xbox Physical Release Reportedly Only Contains A Digital Voucher

We’re coming off a pretty packed past few days. It was last week that things started to pick up for the game industry. While E3 might no longer be a thing, several showcases have stepped up and introduced fans worldwide to a collection of exciting new game announcements or updates. So, while we’re all coming down from the State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and Xbox Games Showcase, new details are starting to trickle out online. One of which deals with two big games that were highlighted during the Xbox Games Showcase, Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2.

If you were fond of these games and also happen to be a fan of physical media, we’ve got some disheartening news to share. We’re finding out that both games mentioned won’t actually have a physical disc to insert for the Xbox Series X. This information is coming from X user, PhysicalReleases, an account that focuses on video game physical releases.

DIGITAL GAME CODE….



Apparently it's better to buy on PlayStation 5.. however, we don't know if the game is actually on the PS5 disc or if it's just a boot disc. pic.twitter.com/7ywwEAH2Q0 — Physical Releases Play Physical (@PhysicReleases) June 9, 2025

According to the account, it appears that both games for the Xbox Series X will come with a physical box for purchase, but the contents will only include a digital game code. I know those who want to keep a physical copy of the game will not be thrilled over this. Oddly enough, it looks like the PlayStation 5 release of the game will feature a disc.

Here’s the thing with the PlayStation 5 version of the physical game. We don’t know if it’s the game on disc or if we’re just getting a boot disc, so you’ll still be forced to download most of the game online. Again, that’s likely some frustrating news, and we’re not sure just how common this will be going forward with new releases. At the very least, it’s a bit of a heads-up for some players who might have been interested in picking these games up.

As for when you can expect these games to launch, Ninja Gaiden 4 is currently set to arrive on October 21, 2025. Meanwhile, a few days later, we’ll get The Outer Worlds 2, which is set for release on October 29, 2025.