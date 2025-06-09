Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Ninja Gaiden 4 & The Outer Worlds 2 Xbox Physical Release Reportedly Only Contains A Digital Voucher

by

Well, that’s a bummer.

We’re coming off a pretty packed past few days. It was last week that things started to pick up for the game industry. While E3 might no longer be a thing, several showcases have stepped up and introduced fans worldwide to a collection of exciting new game announcements or updates. So, while we’re all coming down from the State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and Xbox Games Showcase, new details are starting to trickle out online. One of which deals with two big games that were highlighted during the Xbox Games Showcase, Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2.

If you were fond of these games and also happen to be a fan of physical media, we’ve got some disheartening news to share. We’re finding out that both games mentioned won’t actually have a physical disc to insert for the Xbox Series X. This information is coming from X user, PhysicalReleases, an account that focuses on video game physical releases.

According to the account, it appears that both games for the Xbox Series X will come with a physical box for purchase, but the contents will only include a digital game code. I know those who want to keep a physical copy of the game will not be thrilled over this. Oddly enough, it looks like the PlayStation 5 release of the game will feature a disc.

Here’s the thing with the PlayStation 5 version of the physical game. We don’t know if it’s the game on disc or if we’re just getting a boot disc, so you’ll still be forced to download most of the game online. Again, that’s likely some frustrating news, and we’re not sure just how common this will be going forward with new releases. At the very least, it’s a bit of a heads-up for some players who might have been interested in picking these games up.

As for when you can expect these games to launch, Ninja Gaiden 4 is currently set to arrive on October 21, 2025. Meanwhile, a few days later, we’ll get The Outer Worlds 2, which is set for release on October 29, 2025.

Recent Videos

PS5 Pro - 6 MONTHS LATER

PS5 Pro - 6 MONTHS LATER
20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING
10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025

10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025
Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy

Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy
FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE

FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE
Switch 2 - Before You Buy

Switch 2 - Before You Buy
10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025

10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025
10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME

10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME
10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS

10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS
Category: Tag: , ,