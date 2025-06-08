Clockwork Revolution Gets A New In Depth Trailer

The folks over at inXile Entertainment have been working up their next big title release called Clockwork Revolution. It wasn’t too long ago that we saw this game officially unveiled to the public. That announcement was featured back in 2023 during the Xbox Games Showcase, so fortunately, we did get a new look at this action RPG. If you don’t recall, inXile Entertainment by name alone, you might know them from past games such as the Wasteland series, with Wasteland 3 being one of their latest releases.

However, Clockwork Revolution caught some attention because of how much it reminded some players of the BioShock franchise, more specifically, BioShock Infinite. What we know so far about this game is that players will use a new invention that allows users to travel into the past. That said, as a result, you’ll find the once thriving metropolis you lived in will be altered by changing historical events. In a sense, we’re getting a game based on the butterfly effect.

This was a more extended look at the steampunk RPG heading our way. We’ll be stepping into the role of Morgan Vanette, a member of a gang that stumbles upon a secret that Lady Ironwood has been manipulating history. Now, you’ll step into the mix and attempt to overthrow their greed for power and wealth.

As noted on the official Xbox Wire post, we don’t have an official release date attached to this game quite yet. Instead, we’re given a generic “in due time” statement from the developers at inXile Entertainment. Therefore, we may need to exercise patience as we await the developers to deliver this one to the marketplace.

If you didn’t catch the Xbox Games Showcase event that happened earlier today, then you missed out on the grand new reveal of Clockwork Revolution. Fortunately, you can check out the trailer drop that came out during the stream in the video we have embedded below.