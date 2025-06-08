Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC Expansion Gets Its First Look

by

Get ready for a new adventure.

MachineGames managed to release a big hit with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Fans of the Indiana Jones films were given a brand new adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The main game follows Indiana as he looks to stop a group trying to harness supernatural power by aligning mythical artifacts around the map to form a perfect circle. 

As mentioned, it’s already been a big hit with fans. Fortunately, it was also a game that wasn’t just tied to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles. Instead, the game was also released for the PlayStation 5. However, we knew that this wasn’t going to be the last we saw of Dr. Jones as it was confirmed that there would be a DLC storyline called The Order of Giants. During the Xbox Games Showcase event, we got our first real look at this story expansion. 

What we know so far, thanks to a post from the official Xbox Wire, is that this DLC expansion is set during the main game. We’ll get a brand new chapter with new locations, enemies, and puzzles to solve. You’ll just have to dig a little deeper to solve the mystery of The Order of Giants. More specifically, you’ll be digging a little deeper under the bustling streets of Rome.

We’re sure that even more information will surface about what we can expect on this new adventure with Indiana Jones. However, if you already own the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade, Collector’s Edition, or the Collector’s Bundle, this DLC is coming packed with the expansion. Best of all, we can mark our calendars as to when we’ll get the DLC, as it’s been confirmed to launch on September 4, 2025.

Recent Videos

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING
10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025

10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025
Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy

Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy
FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE

FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE
Switch 2 - Before You Buy

Switch 2 - Before You Buy
10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025

10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025
10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME

10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME
10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS

10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS
Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025

Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025
Category: