Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gets A Brand New Summer Game Fest Showcase

Onimusha is a long-running video game series. It’s been around since 2001 and has seen a plethora of installments since then. However, things started to dry up, and it was only recently that we began to see a new push for this IP. One of the games developers hope to drive new fans and bring veteran players back is Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Today, during the Summer Game Fest event, we got a brand new look at it.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is hopeful of bringing this series back into the limelight again as a game you’ll want to pick up, whether you’re a fan of the series or completely new. The game was first unveiled in the second half of 2024. If you recall, it was during The Game Awards that we got our first announcement of this title.

This latest trailer offers a new look at the combat with our leading protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi. We know that we’re going into the Edo-era Kyoto as you fight off monstrosities from the underworld. You, fortunately, will have the power of the Oni Gauntlet, a powerful artifact that gives the wielder the ability to slay these beasts.

Of course, the finer details are left a mystery for now. But again, if you missed out on the Summer Game Fest stream, you can view the trailer that was revealed in the video below. The unfortunate part is that we still don’t know exactly when we will get our hands on this game.

Currently, the developers are still only giving us a 2026 launch window. That said, we do know that when this game does release, you’ll find it available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. So, at least we know what platforms we’ll get to enjoy this latest action RPG on.