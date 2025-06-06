Cronos: The New Dawn Release Date Potentially Revealed

Bloober Team is coming off a huge win. When it was announced that this team would be handling the Silent Hill 2 remake, there was considerable concern. Some fans were not thrilled at the idea of a team of this caliber working on something so massive and beloved. Fortunately, when Silent Hill 2 was released, the studio proved it had the chops to deliver. So, now eyes are on its next unique game, Cronos: The New Dawn.

We know that Cronos: The New Dawn was a game in the works around the same time as Silent Hill 2 remake. However, this is a unique horror gameplay experience, something that might showcase the studio is talented enough to deliver another big horror franchise hit. Time will tell, but one aspect that fans are waiting to learn more about is when we’ll actually get our hands on it.

Fortunately, thanks to Reddit, we’re learning that one fan may have uncovered a release date. On X, which Google translated, it appears that user UnfairValue1 visited the Cronos: The New Dawn website and came across an image featuring some characters that seem completely random. However, by using ChatGPT, which can be unreliable, UnfairValue1 was able to examine CSS coding and found some characters that could be essentially translated into binary code.

https://twitter.com/UnfairValue1/status/1930204725258895436

Taking the three strings of characters, it appears that the binary code translates to “we are watching,” “save the past,” and finally, “17 10 2025.” Therefore, it is possible that the game is set to release on October 17, 2025. That news might prove true tonight during Summer Game Fest, but we’ll have to wait and find out.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping tabs on Cronos: The New Dawn, this is a new survival horror game. An event has caused most of humanity to perish, leaving those who survived to become travelers. You’ll be tasked with going back in time and collecting people who didn’t survive, all while battling grotesque monsters. Currently, the game doesn’t have an official release date outside of a 2025 launch window. That said, we can expect the game to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.