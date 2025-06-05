Xbox Game Pass June Wave 1 Games Confirmed

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been waiting for the first wave of games to be unveiled. Each month, we get two waves of game additions to the service. Fortunately, the wait is over for Xbox Game Pass June wave 1 title reveals. We’re not waiting for the big Xbox Games Showcase for this Sunday to see what they have planned to keep us entertained until midway into the month.

As mentioned, Xbox Game Pass typically has two waves of games added to the service each month. The first wave comes out at the start of the month. Those games will be released throughout the first couple of weeks. Then, usually, midway into the month, we get the official reveal of the second wave of the month.

Taking to the official Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed that nine total games are being advertised for this first wave. Hopefully, there’s something here of interest that will at least get you through these next couple of weeks until either the second wave of games arrives for this month or until that next major release on your radar drops.

Xbox Game Pass June 2025 Wave 1

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (Cloud and Console) – June 5 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 10 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Barbie Project Friendship (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Kingdom: Two Crowns (PC) – June 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

EA Sports FC 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) via EA Play – June 12 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Alters (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 13 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Console and PC) – June 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Of course, the flip side of these wave announcements is that there are typically a few games revealed to be leaving the service. While first-party games will remain on Xbox Game Pass, third-party are only available for a duration. Fortunately, a 20% discount is available if you want to pick up these games before they officially leave the service.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass June 15