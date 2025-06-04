Nioh 3 Officially Announced For The PlayStation 5

If you’re a fan of the Nioh franchise, you might have been delighted to see Nioh 3 during today’s PlayStation State of Play event. This event kicked off earlier today and provided players around the world a look at some of the upcoming games heading our way to the PlayStation 5. One of those titles announced was the latest installment to the Nioh series.

We didn’t receive many details about Nioh 3, but what we did learn is that we’ll have a far more open experience with this upcoming installment. There is a new protagonist who is set to become the next Shogun, but you’re still battling Yokai. Of course, finer details right now are being held back.

Developers are offering players two fighting styles to utilize throughout their journey. Both are available at any given time, allowing players to determine how they best want to handle the combat situation presented in front of them. You have the traditional samurai style, which is said to be more akin to the previous two installments in the franchise. However, there is also a new ninja style, that is more about keeping your distance and attacking the enemy at range.

Additionally, there is a new open field for players to explore. According to the official PlayStation Blog, players will find unexpected encounters, formidable yokai, daunting challenges, and secrets to uncover. So prepare for really the unexpected when you go about exploring.

Fortunately, while we wait for more insight into the game and its availability for purchase, a free demo is available now. This is a limited-time demo that will only be available until June 18, 2025. So, if you want to take a stab at the latest entry, you can do so right now. Meanwhile, you can find the latest trailer release announcing Nioh 3 in the video we have embedded below.