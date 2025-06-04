Silent Hill F Arrives Into The Marketplace This September

Silent Hill F has been a game fans from the franchise have waited on for a good while. This was one of the brand-new games for the series that was initially unveiled when Konami confirmed they were bringing the franchise back into the limelight. After the incredible success that the Bloober Team had with the Silent Hill 2 remake, the bar is set high for this new installment. Will the developers be able to deliver on their promises? We’ll find out soon enough.

If you tuned into the State of Play event today, then you would have caught the latest trailer drop for Silent Hill F. We have seen bits of this game for a little while now, and today, we’re getting a little more insight into the gameplay. More specifically, we’re getting some insights into the monsters and some combat against them. Of course, the developers were not too keen on revealing much more than what we’ve already seen in past trailers.

We know that this game is set in 1960s Japan. We’re following a new protagonist, a young female student named Hinako Shimizu. So, we’re getting a bit of a departure from what we’re used to with most Silent Hill games, as we’re not in the actual town of Silent Hill. We’re still waiting for the veil to be pulled back about why we’re following this character into the otherworld. If you’re familiar with previous games, typically, it’s not the innocent that get sucked into this otherworld, but again we’ll have to wait and see. It does seem that this latest trailer indicates this character is a traitor, but what they did remains a mystery for now.

What’s not a mystery is when we’ll get our hands on the game. Fortunately, we know that Silent Hill F is set to release this September 25, 2025. So, we’ll get a new horror gameplay experience for the franchise early into the fall season. If you didn’t catch the latest trailer from today’s PlayStation State of Play, you can find it embedded below.