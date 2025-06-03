Mario Kart World Previews Praise Title’s New Features

For those getting the Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday or the days that follow, the game that many are likely to pick up first and foremost to see what they think about it is Mario Kart World. The game is the follow-up to one of the best-selling Nintendo titles ever, and fans have literally been waiting for an entire console generation to get it. Sure enough, Nintendo has promised some incredible things from it, including pushing the game to new limits to enforce the power of the Switch 2 both graphically and via its processing power. To that end, some hands-on previews have come out that point to the key factors that might make this game a truly epic success.

VGC got to do a multi-hour preview with Mario Kart World, and the first thing they noted is that this game isn’t just about having an “open world vibe,” but instead, giving players a true myriad of options to try and win the races that they’re in. At one point, they even stated that if you try and play this game with others in a “traditional fashion,” you’re going to lose.

That’s because the game has multiple paths that you can take within each course you ride in. As such, you’ll need to both learn what the courses are like and then take risks to try and master the skills required to get these “shortcuts” to work for you. If this plays out as they claim, each course will be a true battle to the end, and that’ll make the game infinitely replayable.

Another feature that they praised was the new “Knockout Tour” mode. This mode features 24 players going at it across one massive race, with certain cutoffs happening over time. If you’re not above a certain ranking when it’s time to knock someone out, you’re done. Thus, you’ll need to have eyes in the back of your head while also keeping a close eye on the road so that you can take out your rivals and ensure you always come out ahead.

While this preview is nice, it also doesn’t hype up arguably the most important mode in the game: Free Roam. This is where you’ll literally get to go all over the world to see what it’s like, all the while enjoying the ride with friends and taking on challenges that you come across.

The title is clearly packed to the brim with content, and when it drops on June 5th, many will be happy.