Starfield Announcement For PlayStation 5 Will Happen This Year Says Insider

There have been some interesting moves from Microsoft lately. Rather than pushing forward with their own exclusives to get on PC and Xbox consoles, they’ve become more third-party. Their releases are coming across multiple platforms, but there are still some games that are locked away. One of those games that has yet to make the jump to once-rival platforms like the PlayStation 5 is Bethesda’s Starfield.

When Microsoft picked up Bethesda several years ago at this point, it left quite a few fans bummed. The exciting new RPG IP that they were working on at the time would become exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PC. That was true at the time, but as mentioned, we’re living in a period when Microsoft is embracing other platforms. Now, one insider is going on record saying that we won’t see 2025 wrapped up without the announcement of Starfield on PlayStation 5.

NateTheHate is a reliable insider with a strong following. Recently, while taking to X, a follower asked if we would see Starfield and its expansion, Shattered Space, come to the PlayStation 5. The insider noted that Starifled is coming to the platform, and there should be an announcement of its upcoming arrival this year.

Starfield is coming to PS5 & intent should be announced this year. It's just a matter of when will the announcement happen. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) May 21, 2025

So it’s not a matter of whether the game will come to the platform but when. That said, they followed up with expectations that the announcement and its release would see a minimal gap. We could get an announcement and, very shortly after, have the game on the platform. Unfortunately, we’re just left in limbo at the moment of when the announcement will come.

It could be revealed directly from Xbox through the Xbox Wire. After all, it wasn’t long ago that we got word of Gears of War: Reloaded on the Xbox Wire, where it was confirmed that the game would be coming to the PlayStation 5. Likewise, with Summer Game Fest and Microsoft’s own Xbox Games Showcase planned for this coming month, perhaps we’ll hear something then.