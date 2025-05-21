Anime Vanguards Cu Chulainn Guide

One of the more “curious” elements about Roblox and its universe is that it can very freely, and rather happily, “skirt the law” with some of its games via making certain worlds and characters appear like classic entities from various media franchises. Anime, for example, is one of the most popular things that you’ll find in this universe, as many games are dedicated to the genre and the many characters that rest within it. Anime Vanguards is just one of those titles, and one of its main hooks is to get characters/skins of classic anime characters for people to embody. Trust us when we say that many happily partake in the opportunity to do so.

Today, though, we’ll focus on one particular character in Anime Vanguards that you can get: Cu Chulainn. If you can’t tell from the image above, he’s a reference to a character from the franchise Fate/Night. Don’t ask us to get into the lore of said franchise, as it’s just…well, it’s a lot. Let’s put it that way. Anyway, here’s our guide on how to get him and how to use him once you summon him.

How to Get Cu Chulainn

The bad news right off the bat is that Cu Chulainn can only be gotten from a banner. Not just that, since he’s a Mythic unit, he has only a .3% chance of being summoned from that banner! If you can’t tell, this game is one of many that embrace the gacha elements of certain gaming titles and isn’t afraid to exploit players and their Robux to get the most money out of it.

If you are able to obtain him, he has two forms you can get. The first is the one you have when you summon Cu Chulainn. However, if you’re able to do 5000 takedowns with him, alongside having a bunch of key items, you can evolve him into his “Child of Light” form. That sounds fancy.

Depending on the version you have, he’ll have a couple of key traits to help you dominate the battlefield. In the case of Crimson Anathema, Cu Chulainn will do 15% more damage to foes, while also taking a 10% reduction in SPA. When you evolve him and get him to a certain level, you’ll obtain “Fate Piercer.” This is a very handy ability as it can take out a foe’s regeneration ability, making them much easier to kill.

So, if you’re eager to get this character and use him effectively, now you know what to do!