Roblox Grow A Garden Coconut Guide

When it comes to growing a garden, you must know not only how to grow certain things, but also exactly what kinds of things you want to grow! After all, every garden is different, as is the area that you are growing in. The last thing you want is to start growing one thing when you realize you should’ve grown something else. Or, in the case of Roblox Grow A Garden, you might want to focus on growing a garden that has plenty of value versus just the plants/crops you like. After all, the more money you get in the game, the more you can buy other things, including tools to make your garden shine even further.

To that end, items like coconuts are some of the hardest things to get, but have a high value attached to them as a result. So, if you’re willing to take a stab at making some coconut trees and reaping their fruits, you’ll want to check out this guide.

How To Grow Coconuts In Roblox Grow A Garden

The good news is that to start your coconut tree garden, you only need to buy the seed. Said seed is in the seed store tab that’s run by Sam. You will need 6000 currency to buy one, so make sure you’re selling your other crops when you can so that start the process. Furthermore, you’ll want to check the store often, as the seed itself will not show up all the time and will be “Sold Out” more times than not.

Once you get the seed, you’ll want to plant it and wait. Specifically, the tree takes eight real-time hours to grow. So, plant it and go do other things, or even log off and enjoy the rest of your day while you wait for the tree to literally bear fruit.

The true trick with this crop is getting the coconuts on the top of the tree. You can’t buy things like a ladder, so your only hope is to literally hop up the tree to reach the top. Thankfully, the tree does have small “steps” built into it, so you can jump upon them and get up there. However, if you mistime a single step, you’re going right back down to the ground and have to start over again.

If you’re looking for a “simpler path,” you could grow a bamboo tree next to the coconut one. Your player character is able to climb up the bamboo and thus can reach the coconuts that way.