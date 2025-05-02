Epic Games Store Makes A Huge Change To Revenue Share For Developers

For years, if you were a PC gamer, most of your digital purchases would have gone to Valve’s Steam marketplace. This was a viable option for purchasing games, but it brought in some great features over the years. So, you could say that Steam easily dominated the digital PC game marketplace for a long time. However, Epic decided to join the fun with its own service called the Epic Games Store. Since then, it’s been looking to steer more players onto its platform and away from the stiff competition.

Epic Games Store has done this by offering free weekly games, making exclusive deals with studios, and even offering a better revenue split. Developers who opted to put their games on Epic Games Store would see more money go to them rather than being handed over to Epic. However, Epic has made another big change, which is great news for developers.

A new blog on the official Epic website updated that developers will have a 0% store fee starting in June. Specifically, developers would not see any of the revenue cut towards Epic for the first $1,000,000 per app per year. That’s huge as it guarantees that the first million dollars you make go straight to you if you land a successful video game.

After that first million is hit, the regular 88%/12% revenue share would kick back in. That’s not a bad deal at all, and it certainly has us wondering if some PC games might first land on Epic Games Store as a timed exclusive just to take advantage of this new revenue split.

Meanwhile, Epic also unveiled that they will open up the option for developers to release their own webshops. If you recall, Epic has been battling the likes of Apple and Google when it comes to purchasing in-app content.

Apple and Google, for example, would charge a fee for these purchases. With the webshops, players can exit the app and buy in-game content directly from the developer. Ideally, this would allow players to save money and developers to receive the full amount. But there’s even a bonus for players who purchase content through Epic Webshops. All purchases will accrue 5% Epic Rewards.