The Switch 2 GameCube Controller Can Be Pre-Ordered This Month – Even If You Don’t Get A Switch 2 Invite

The Switch 2 launch may be the biggest sale period this controller will get in its lifetime.

Nintendo has shared an update on the availability of the upcoming Switch 2 GameCube Controllers.

Nintendo revealed the new GameCube controller as part of the big Switch 2 Direct last month. As you can imagine, they are offering it as part of the upcoming Switch Online + Expansion Pack GameCube library. The Nintendo Classics service for Switch Online offers games for different classic video game systems. They have offered Switch controllers for each Nintendo home system in Nintendo Classics, and they even have one for their former rival, the Sega Genesis.

Given the FUD and genuine confusion in the fallout of the Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo had to clarify a few weeks later that the GameCube controller can be used outside of the Switch Online GameCube app. But it does not have all the inputs of modern game controllers, so they can’t guarantee that it can be used with all non-GameCube games.

They showed in the Direct that it has a small ZL button, as well as home and capture buttons, and even the new “C” GameChat button. But from what we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t have a minus button, and it doesn’t have buttons for when you press in on the analog sticks. These are called the L3 & R3 buttons on PlayStation controllers, and LB & RB buttons on Xbox controllers.

The official eShop page for the GameCube controller was updated with this new message:

“From 5/8/25 – 5/12/25, limited to Nintendo Switch 2 early purchase access invitation recipients. Starting 5/13/25, open to paid Nintendo Switch Online membership holders. Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account. Offer not available in all countries or for free trial memberships. This controller is optional and not required to play the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics collection of games. System update required.”

As we mentioned above, there are also special Switch controllers for the NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and Nintendo 64. Until recently, only active Switch Online subscribers can order these controllers directly from Nintendo. Nintendo started selling the Switch Online controller for the Famicom (the Japanese predecessor to the NES) to the public, although it remains exclusive to their online store.

Nintendo’s schedule to make the Switch 2 GameCube controller does prioritize the lucky few that qualified to pre-order the Switch 2, but it’s interesting that they’re also willing to open it up to more gamers. Maybe they anticipate that they may have more supply than demand, but given that Nintendo pre-orders are in the spotlight, that may not be the case. But maybe Nintendo wants to make their controller sell as much as possible as well. It may be the case that the Switch 2 launch will be the biggest sales period for this controller for its lifetime, but we suspect it may also have the long tail Nintendo’s games have as well.